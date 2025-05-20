Seth Rollins' WWE future confirmed on RAW 

Seth Rollins has joined forces with Paul Heyman and brought on the muscle to his faction in the form of Bron Breakker as well. Now, the star's future has been revealed as well.

Rollins has not had the best of luck when it comes to his solo career in recent months, given his feud with CM Punk, but now that he's teamed with Heyman, his luck appears to have changed. The focus seems to be on him winning the World Heavyweight Championship back. Rollins was the inaugural champion for the new World Heavyweight Title, and he wants his hands on it once again. Paul Heyman revealed what the star's future was in a backstage segment with Jey Uso.

He came out to talk about Uso's match against Logan Paul. The Hall of Famer let him know that no matter what happened in the match between him and Paul, and later, between the champion and Gunther, at the end of the day, it was going to be Seth Rollins who would win the World Heavyweight Championship. He said that it was the long-term plan for Rollins to become the champion once again.

"Whether it's you or Logan Paul or Gunther, you're all short-term. The long-term plan for the World Heavyweight Championship, FACT, is Seth Freakin' Rollins."

Now, the opponents for Jey Uso and the World Heavyweight Title appear to be lining up, with even Seth Rollins in the mix.

