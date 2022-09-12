Seth Rollins & other WWE Superstars react to NFL results

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has taken to social media to react to some results from NFL week 1.

The Visionary has had his hands full on WWE TV as of late with "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle. Rollins scored a victory over Riddle at Clash at the Castle.

It appears that the former Monday Night Messiah isn't the only one celebrating some winning ways. Rollins is a Chicago Bears fan, and took to Twitter to comment on their week one win against the San Fransisco 49ers. The Bears would defeat the 49ers 19 - 10, which saw The Visionary make a very bold claim. Claiming that his team was undefeated, he predicted that the Chicago Bears were SuperBowl bound.

"I LOVE FOOTBALL! UNDEFEATED! SUPER BOWL BOUND!" Rollins remarked

Rollins also recently uploaded a shot taken at a live NFL game. In the picture, Seth offers an image of the So-Fi stadium, with a LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills game taking place.

Other WWE Superstars have taken to Twitter to respond to Seth Rollins

A number of individuals, including some fellow WWE Superstars, have also taken to social media to respond to Rollins.

Bayley, perhaps a San Francisco 49ers fan, simply responded to The Visionary with a frown emoji.

Seth responded to The Role Model with a GIF, featuring both of their laughing faces.

Street Profits star Angelo Dawkins used the platform to ask Seth to 'stop."

This prompted a response from the The Visionary, who claimed Dawkins was just mad because his team "got got" by "Trubz."

Fans also responded to the tweet, sharing an image of Lionel Messi during his FC Barcelona days. The fan claimed this was the 'only' style of football that matters.

Another told Rollins to wait for the upcoming Green Bay Packers fixture.

Initially set to square off at SummerSlam 2022, Riddle missed the match and the two instead wrestled at WWE Clash At The Castle in Cardiff. After their rivalry was given even more time to build, Rollins would get into Riddle's head, making it personal, which would allow him to pick up a victory in Wales. At the match's conclusion, Seth put Riddle away with a top rope stomp.

Though Seth Rollins left Cardiff as the victor, Riddle may still be seeking revenge on The Visionary. Fans would undoubtedly be excited to see the rivalry escalate on next Monday Night RAW.

What did you think of Seth Rollins' tweet? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

