Seven-time world champion bids emotional farewell before reportedly heading to WWE

WWE has been firing on all cylinders over the last several months. Other than breaking multiple live attendances and viewership records, Triple H and co. have also managed to sign some top names such as CM Punk and Jade Cargill. Another major star who is possibly heading to the Stamford-based promotion is Kazuchika Okada. The Japanese star recently bid an emotional farewell to fans after his last match for NJPW.

Okada is widely regarded as one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers ever. The Rainmaker was a part of NJPW for over a decade and is one of the most decorated stars for the promotion. While many considered the 36-year-old to be an NJPW-lifer, it recently came to notice that the star would not be renewing his contract and leave the company after fulfilling his dates at The New Beginning series of events.

Okada had his final match at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on 24 January where he teamed up with Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste. The seven-time NJPW world champion then bid an emotional farewell to the fans in attendance. The Rainmaker also took to social media to send a heartfelt message ahead of his departure.

Kazuchika Okada is reportedly heading to WWE

There has been a lot of speculation around Kazuchika Okada's next destination ever since it was revealed that the star won't be continuing with NJPW. According to a recent report, The Rainmaker is most likely heading to WWE and could start in NXT first.

Okada was a member of Shinsuke Nakamura's Chaos faction when the latter was still a part of NJPW. The King of Strong Style also started his WWE career on NXT and slowly transitioned to the main roster. Fans can expect a similar path for the Rainmaker if the aforementioned report proves to be correct.