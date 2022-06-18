Seven-time WWE Champion to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns defeated Riddle, defending his titles for the first time. Following the win, he cut a promo stating that he had beaten every superstar who came his way and no one was left.

However, the champion was interrupted by the returning Beast Incarnate. The latter appeared to make amends with Reigns by putting his hand out for a handshake. The Tribal Chief gave in, but Lesnar hit him with F5 before taking down The Usos with the same move.

Following the show, WWE officially announced that the two men would clash in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Both men last faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where Reigns defeated Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns was slated to make fewer appearances on shows due to his latest contract. But it seems we may get to see more of The Needle Mover as the next chapter of his rivalry with The Beast Incarnate unfolds. You can check out the results from this week's SmackDown here.

