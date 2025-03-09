Several former WWE stars to be in town for WrestleMania 41; potential return tease

Several former WWE stars will be reuniting during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Show of Shows will take place next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former WWE Superstar Melina recently announced that she will be appearing alongside World Wrestling Entertainment legends Jillian Hall and Layla at the Divas and Drag Show on April 17.

The veteran took to her social media and noted that she was likely going to cry during their reunion next month. You can check out her heartfelt message in the Instagram post below, teasing a potential return for these former WWE stars to the promotion.

"I’m so excited for this!!!! The magic of the Diva Era is coming to my 20th Anniversary Divas and Drag show with a spectacular Diva reunion! 🥰 Looking at this pic… we are some fierce, history making champions right here! 👏🫶 (I’m definitely going to cry in Vegas 🙈😆)," she wrote.

Layla recently pitched reuniting with Michelle McCool to re-form LayCool and battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day stars captured the titles from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month on RAW.

Popular WWE star wants Melina to return to the company

Zelina Vega recently pitched the idea of Melina returning to the promotion and said that she loved the veteran.

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Vega discussed her friendship with Melina and shared that they were close. The SmackDown star then brought up the idea of the 46-year-old returning to the company and revealed that she was hoping that would happen someday.

"We were really happy. And still, like, I feel like if her and I got to do it again, I say we'd have to go to like Japan or something. [Or maybe bring her to WWE?] I would love to have her back. I want her here like tomorrow. I would love that," Vega said. [2:24 - 3:15]

You can check out Vega's comments in the video below:

WrestleMania is the company's biggest show of the year, and the anticipation for the event is already off the charts. Only time will tell if Melina, Layla, and Jillian Hall ever get the chance to return to the Stamford-based company sometime down the line.

