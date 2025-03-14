Several major WWE stars advertised for upcoming premium live event including hometown hero

With WWE Superstars and fans gearing up for WrestleMania 41, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced another premium live event. The PLE is set to feature many top names, including hometown hero Randy Orton.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that Backlash 2025 will take place on May 10. The premium live event will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be the 20th edition of the annual show.

The company's official website announced John Cena for the PLE, making it his first Backlash appearance since 2009. WWE.com also revealed hometown hero Randy Orton will be on the show. The Enterprise Center's official website further advertised popular names, including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, Seth Rollins, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and more for the premium live event.

Randy Orton sends a message to the WWE Universe following Backlash announcement

Randy Orton made a surprise return earlier this month at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Apex Predator saved Sami Zayn from a post-match assault at the hands of Kevin Owens. The veteran took out The Prizefighter with an RKO.

While the wrestling promotion has not confirmed a match for Randy Orton at WrestleMania or Backlash, The Viper will seemingly appear at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10 for Backlash. In a recent video posted by the company's official X/Twitter account, Orton informed the fans about the same. He also revealed that the tickets for the PLE would go on sale on March 21.

"St. Louis, I am coming home. WWE Backlash is live from the Enterprise Center May 10th. When WWE comes to town, you're guaranteed chaos, intensity, and an RKO out of nowhere. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 21st. Get yourself some tickets, and I will see you in St. Louis," he said.

Randy Orton is set to wrestle his first match since October 2024 on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 14-time world champion will wrestle Carmelo Hayes in a singles contest. It will be interesting to see if Orton's rival, Kevin Owens, will appear on the show later tonight.

