There have been a number of WWE departures over the past few months. Several stars have allowed their contracts to expire.

It was recently revealed that Scrypts, who was also known as Reggie on the main roster, allowed his contract to expire on June 1 and was now a free agent. The former 4-time 24/7 Champion has since left WWE, along with the likes of Boa and Drew Gulak, whose departures hadn't been made official by the company.

Triple H did, however, note that Drew Gulak wasn't released, his contract actually expired. It would now seem that WWE has made these departures official by removing them from their roster page.

Drew Gulak has been removed

Interestingly the likes of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar still remain a part of the roster page despite Lynch being a free agent and Lesnar being inactive for almost a year now, with no updates on a return to the company.

Is Becky Lynch now a free agent following the expiration of her WWE contract?

One name who remains on the roster page is Becky Lynch. Her contract expired at the same time as Scrypts. It was known before that the latter wouldn't be signing a new deal, which is why it comes as no surprise that he has walked away from the company.

Becky Lynch is seemingly yet to sign a new deal, and it has yet to be revealed if she did sign a new contract before her previous one expired. The Man made her final appearance last week on RAW where she came up short against Liv Morgan and it has since been noted that she is looking to take some time away from the ring.

Lynch is expected to make her return around Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year, and her husband Seth Rollins is recovering from knee surgery so he could also be out of action for a long stretch.

