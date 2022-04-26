Several Top SmackDown Superstars are reportedly backstage at WWE RAW

It's certainly starting to appear that tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be a can't-miss episode.

In addition to reports this weekend that fans will see the return of two WWE Superstars and an appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer, it appears that a lot of members of the SmackDown roster are currently on hand for tonight's show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the following names are currently backstage at Monday Night RAW:

SmackDown World Tag Team Champions The Usos

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Sheamus

Ridge Holland

Butch

While some might simply be there for a dark match appearance, there's no telling who might pop up on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Usos, based on their current storyline, would seem like a safe bet.

Tonight's episode also feature the celebration of Randy Orton's 20 years on WWE TV. This milestone will presumably feature Orton himself as well as his current tag team partner Riddle.

Will The Usos ruin Randy Orton's 20-year celebration on WWE RAW?

With The Usos reportedly backstage tonight at RAW, fans can expect to see them continue their rivalry with RK-Bro heading into their tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

While it's unknown what Randy Orton's celebration tonight will include, you can bet that The Bloodline will go out of their way to make The Legend Killer's celebratory night a miserable one.

The following has been officially announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Randy Orton celebrates 20 years with WWE on Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch returns to RAW for the first time since WrestleMania 38

Omos challenges Bobby Lashley to an arm-wrestling contest

Bianca Belair defends the RAW Women's Championship against WWE Official Sonya Deville

Monday Night RAW airs every week at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.

WWE @WWE @SuperKingofBros,



#OrtonWeek @CodyRhodes and more WWE Superstars reveal their favorite @RandyOrton moments in honor of his 20th anniversary in WWE. .@SuperKingofBros, @CodyRhodes and more WWE Superstars reveal their favorite @RandyOrton moments in honor of his 20th anniversary in WWE. #OrtonWeek https://t.co/BwqKJMiHnI

Are you excited about tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to?

