Several WWE stars call out Rhea Ripley's actions on RAW; claim they deserve a shot too

Multiple WWE Superstars called out Rhea Ripley following her actions on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were set to sign a contract to make their WrestleMania 41 match official, but Rhea Ripley interrupted. The former champion marched to the ring, signed the contract herself, and walked off with it. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce then confronted Ripley backstage and argued with the 28-year-old. Belair and SKY then showed up, and a brawl broke out.

Zoey Stark took to social media following the segment and stated that she too wanted to be added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. She noted that she didn't know names could just be added to WWE contracts.

"If we can just add names, can someone pass the contract over here," she wrote.

Shayna Baszler shared a similar message and wondered why Rhea Ripley was able to add her name to the contract.

"So, that’s a thing? We can just sign our name on whatever contract?" wrote Baszler.

Sonya Deville used to be aligned with Stark and Baszler as the leader of Pure Fusion Collective, but the veteran's time in the promotion came to an end earlier this year.

