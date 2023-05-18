Severely injured WWE superstar, who once shared a faction with AJ Styles, should get a backstage job, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar who once shared a faction with AJ Styles has been out of action with an injury for more than a year now. Robert Roode has found himself sidelined thanks to a neck injury.

He had to go through spinal fusion surgery last year. Recently, he posted on Instagram that he needed to go through another spinal fusion surgery on his birthday.

With two major surgeries at 47 years of age, fans felt that the star might be done with wrestling and could actually be retiring. Roode was famously part of several factions with AJ Styles. He was part of the Angle Alliance in TNA as well as Immortal, but it was his time as part of Fortune that saw him really interact with the Phenomena One as an ally.

In an appearance on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently spoke about the star's wrestling career and said that he wanted to reach out to him.

"I got to give him a call bro, because I guess he's going in for another surgery, or he went in for another surgery or something. I got to touch base with him. What a joy to work with. What an ace of a guy." (50:14 - 50:27)

When Dr. Chris Featherstone talked about Roode getting a job as an NXT coach, Russo agreed, saying that the star needed to be doing something and a backstage job was perfect.

"I was thinking backstage job. He needs to be doing something. I agree a thousand percent." (51 - 51:07)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T advised AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Robert Roode to get out of TNA

Booker T spoke about meeting AJ Styles, Robert Roode, and Samoa Joe to get out of TNA and find a better place to work. He advised them to stop wasting their time in the company when he met them there.

"I told all those guys - when I first got to TNA - when I first got there, (Bobby) Roode, (Samoa) Joe, and AJ Styles, they will tell you (about him asking them to leave the company). Get an interview with them, somebody out there in the podcast world and you make sure you ask them that question, if Booker T said to them, 'Hey, man, you guys need to get the hell out of here. Quick.' I said, 'You're wasting your time.' I told Roode, 'Cut that damn mullet and get out of here as soon as your contract is up,'" said Booker T.

They eventually got out of there and all made their names in WWE as well.

