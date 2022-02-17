"You guys need to get the hell out of here" - Booker T's advice to two current WWE stars when he was in TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spotted the talent the likes of Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, and AJ Styles had when he was a part of TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) and told them to all leave the company when their contract was up.

Booker T had a three-year run in TNA between 2007 and 2010, where he faced the likes of Joe, Styles, and Roode, along with several former WWE Superstars.

Booker T was asked by a fan on his Hall of Fame podcast why Samoa Joe didn't reach the level of CM Punk. The Hall of Famer stated that it's tough to understand why Punk was a big success when he and Joe came through the scene together.

He noticed the talent that Joe possessed when he was in TNA/IMPACT and told him and AJ Styles and Bobby Roode to leave the company as they were destined for bigger things.

"I told all those guys - when I first got to TNA - when I first got there, (Bobby) Roode, (Samoa) Joe, and AJ Styles, they will tell you (about him asking them to leave the company). Get an interview with them, somebody out there in the podcast world and you make sure you ask them that question, if Booker T said to them, 'Hey, man, you guys need to get the hell out of here. Quick.' I said, 'You're wasting your time.' I told Roode, 'Cut that damn mullet and get out of here as soon as your contract is up,'" said Booker T. (From 42:40 to 43:11)

Booker T felt that he would make a difference and help Styles and Roode become big stars, and he wasn't worried about himself when he was in TNA. He then advised them to think about their careers.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles would be interested in appearing in IMPACT Wrestling

#IMPACT20 AJ Styles faced Tiger Mask in a TNA vs. New Japan inter-promotional clash February 7, 2008! AJ Styles faced Tiger Mask in a TNA vs. New Japan inter-promotional clash February 7, 2008! #IMPACT20 https://t.co/0o6obJEebe

Styles, regarded as one of the best stars to feature in TNA, was a major player in the promotion. The two-time WWE Champion recently stated that he would be open to working in the promotion if the opportunity arose.

"Maybe, I wouldn't mind it," said Styles about going back to IMPACT.

He last wrestled in TNA in 2013, when he faced Magnus (now known by his real name Nick Aldis) for the TNA World Heavyweight title.

