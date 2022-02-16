"I wouldn't mind it" - AJ Styles interested in appearing on WWE's rival promotion

WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles is open to the prospect of appearing on IMPACT Wrestling.

"The Forbidden Door," a term used when pro wrestlers feature in rival promotions, was opened by WWE for the first time in recent years at this year's Royal Rumble when Mickie James featured in the Women's Royal Rumble match. James appeared with her IMPACT Knockouts World Championship belt while being advertised as an IMPACT star.

In a recent interview with BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, Styles proclaimed it would be good to see IMPACT Wrestling and WWE collaborate.

"I would love to see it. I think it's a good thing. I'm afraid the door only opens one way. There is a lot of library on AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and some of the other guys and girls. It wouldn't be a bad thing," said Styles.

Styles continued and stated that he wouldn't mind appearing on IMPACT Wrestling.

"Maybe, I wouldn't mind it," said the former world champion. (H/T Fightful)

AJ Styles says competition would be good for WWE

Styles is one of the greatest to step into the IMPACT Wrestling ring, winning the IMPACT World Championship twice in his career and several other titles in the promotion.

The former champion feels that competition between promotions will only make pro wrestling better.

"Competition is a good thing. if they have a good show, I want to have a better show. I'm sure they feel the same way. There is nothing wrong with that, it just makes it better for everyone else who ever loved pro wrestling," said Styles.

The RAW Superstar dismissed suggestions of wrestlers from various promotions hating each other and feels that everyone wants to see others in the industry be successful.

