Sgt. Slaughter on Hulk Hogan's WWE WrestleMania 7 Admission 29 Years After the Match (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan defeated Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania 7 in 1991 to recapture the WWE Championship. In an exclusive interview, the latter disclosed details about the final conversation he had with his legendary rival.
Slaughter became one of wrestling's most controversial characters in the early 1990s when he transformed into an Iraqi sympathizer. He won the WWE Championship from The Ultimate Warrior at the 1991 Royal Rumble before losing to Hogan 64 days later.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter reflected on his WWE Playback appearance alongside Hogan in 2020. After rewatching their WrestleMania 7 match, The Hulkster admitted the wrong person won because he failed to kick out of a pinfall in time.
"We did something at a RAW one night in Tampa, and he and I sat down and watched our WrestleMania 7 match together," Slaughter said. "It had been years since I'd seen it, so we commented on it. After the match was over, because in between the start to the finish, he kept going, 'Boy, I didn't really get my shoulder up in time on that one.' I said, 'Yeah, I know.' So four or five times he'd say, 'Ooh, that wasn't good.'"
In the video above, Sgt. Slaughter sent a heartfelt message to Hulk Hogan following his passing at the age of 71.
What Hulk Hogan said to Sgt. Slaughter after rewatching WrestleMania 7
The match ended with Hulk Hogan hitting Sgt. Slaughter with a big boot and a leg drop to secure a pinfall victory. Following the bout, the fan favorite celebrated his title win by waving an American flag.
Slaughter added that he and Hogan joked about the match being fixed due to the referee's inconsistent pinfall counts.
"So at the end of the filming, he shook my hand and he said, 'Sarge, you should still be the champion. There's a few times there that I really lost.' I said, 'I know.' I said, 'Even my manager, General Adnan, jumped up to stop a count one time.' I said, 'What was the fix? Let me know what was the fix.' He started to laugh. He said, 'I don't know, crazy.'"
Slaughter also opened up about the abuse he received from WWE fans at the peak of his Iraqi sympathizer run.
