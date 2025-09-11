Sgt. Slaughter on Hulk Hogan's WWE WrestleMania 7 Admission 29 Years After the Match (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan defeated Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania 7 in 1991 to recapture the WWE Championship. In an exclusive interview, the latter disclosed details about the final conversation he had with his legendary rival.

Ad

Slaughter became one of wrestling's most controversial characters in the early 1990s when he transformed into an Iraqi sympathizer. He won the WWE Championship from The Ultimate Warrior at the 1991 Royal Rumble before losing to Hogan 64 days later.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter reflected on his WWE Playback appearance alongside Hogan in 2020. After rewatching their WrestleMania 7 match, The Hulkster admitted the wrong person won because he failed to kick out of a pinfall in time.

Ad

Trending

"We did something at a RAW one night in Tampa, and he and I sat down and watched our WrestleMania 7 match together," Slaughter said. "It had been years since I'd seen it, so we commented on it. After the match was over, because in between the start to the finish, he kept going, 'Boy, I didn't really get my shoulder up in time on that one.' I said, 'Yeah, I know.' So four or five times he'd say, 'Ooh, that wasn't good.'"

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

In the video above, Sgt. Slaughter sent a heartfelt message to Hulk Hogan following his passing at the age of 71.

What Hulk Hogan said to Sgt. Slaughter after rewatching WrestleMania 7

The match ended with Hulk Hogan hitting Sgt. Slaughter with a big boot and a leg drop to secure a pinfall victory. Following the bout, the fan favorite celebrated his title win by waving an American flag.

Ad

Slaughter added that he and Hogan joked about the match being fixed due to the referee's inconsistent pinfall counts.

"So at the end of the filming, he shook my hand and he said, 'Sarge, you should still be the champion. There's a few times there that I really lost.' I said, 'I know.' I said, 'Even my manager, General Adnan, jumped up to stop a count one time.' I said, 'What was the fix? Let me know what was the fix.' He started to laugh. He said, 'I don't know, crazy.'"

Ad

Slaughter also opened up about the abuse he received from WWE fans at the peak of his Iraqi sympathizer run.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!