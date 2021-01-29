"Shane was giddy" - Shane McMahon's reaction ahead of former writer's canceled WWE return in 2002 revealed [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, Vince Russo revealed how he was set for a WWE return in 2002 before it got canceled. Russo also discussed Shane McMahon's initial reaction to his return, before the deal fell through.

Vince Russo is a former writer for both WWE and WCW. He was also an on-screen character during his run in WCW and briefly held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

In a recent interview with Lee Walker of SK Wrestling, Vince Russo revealed how Vince McMahon offered him a role in WWE creative in 2002 to oversee RAW and SmackDown. This occurred when the two of them had secret meetings that even Stephanie McMahon, who was head of creative at the time, did not know about. Russo said that the deal was mostly done and that he and Vince McMahon had even agreed on financial terms. Vince McMahon was set to take Vince Russo to a creative meeting with the WWE writers. On the morning of the meeting, Russo had breakfast with Shane McMahon. Russo revealed how happy Shane McMahon was because of his impending return, describing Shane as "giddy". Here's what Vince Russo had to say about Shane McMahon's initial reaction to his return:

Vince says, 'okay, creative is meeting tomorrow and I want you to stay overnight. I will bring you to the creative meeting and I will introduce you there'. So I said that's fine. That's not a problem. A couple of things now, that morning I had breakfast with Shane McMahon who was giddy that I was back in the company because they were doing nothing with Shane at the time. Shane was giddy.

If the above quote is used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.

Vince Russo's return to WWE in 2002 fell through

In the end, Vince Russo did not return to WWE. Vince McMahon ended up calling Russo after the creative meeting and informing him that things would not work out. Instead of offering him a full-time role in WWE creative, Vince McMahon ended up offering him the role of a consultant. Russo ended up turning it down and signed with TNA Wrestling instead.

Vince Russo

During the same interview with SK Wrestling, Vince Russo also revealed details of his secret meeting with Vince McMahon in 2002. You can check out the details HERE.