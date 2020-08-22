Eric Bischoff recently talked about Shane McMahon when he was on the most recent episode of the After 83 Weeks podcast (h/t 411 Mania). There he talked about Shane McMahon and the backstage behaviour of the son of the WWE Chairman.

Shane McMahon recently returned to WWE television on RAW, when he introduced the concept of RAW Underground. This was a concept that was his own brainchild. Wrestlers gather in an underground fight club like scenario where there are no proper rules to engage in combat. The concept shook things up on WWE RAW which had been going through a ratings' decline and even managed to get the ratings to pick up.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

Shane McMahon's backstage behaviour in WWE revealed

Shane McMahon is the son of Vince McMahon and as such, in his position, can easily act privileged and do more or less what he wants. However, when it comes to his work backstage in WWE, Eric Bischoff revealed that during his four months of working with Shane McMahon, he found him to be extremely dedicated to working.

“Whatever he was doing, however big or small on any given night, this was my short, brief four month experience with Shane. No matter how big the scene was or how small the scene was, he was all over it from the time he got to the building to three minutes before we did it. He stayed on it, meaning working it, tweaking it, trying it different ways, blocking it, rehearsing it with talent if necessary.”

Eric Bischoff went on to say that Shane McMahon never really acted like he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, despite being born to a family as rich as the McMahons.

“When I’ve been around him, he’s a guy I want to spend a lot of time around. He’s very high energy, very creative, fun, and you wouldn’t know that he grew up with a silver spoon. He doesn’t act that way. We all know it. It’s not a friggin’ secret.”

Coming from Eric Bischoff, who is not known for holding his tongue when it comes to criticism, this is high praise.

Advertisement

Check out Eric Bischoff's interview with Sportskeeda here.

There are rumours broken by Sportskeeda that Shane McMahon could be taking over WWE RAW soon, but until then, his work on WWE's RAW Underground is interesting, to say the least.