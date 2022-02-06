"Not an a**h*** like the other 2"- WWE Veteran urges Shane McMahon to start his own promotion

Shane McMahon's WWE exit has been the hottest topic of discussion in professional wrestling, and the reactions to the shocking development continue to flood the internet.

Vince Russo took to Twitter and teased the possibility of Shane O'Mac starting his own promotion. The wrestling veteran said the time was perfect for McMahon to use his experience and gather all the resources required to set up a wrestling company.

The former WWE writer also took shots at Vince McMahon and Tony Khan as he felt that Shane was 'not a mark,' unlike the two biggest promoters. Here's what Vince Russo tweeted:

"Just throwing this out there, maybe it's time for @shanemcmahon to Start His OWN WRESTLING PROMOTION. He has the experience/funds/know how and intellegence. PLUS he's not a MARK and CERTAINLY not an A**H*** like the Other 2 Current Promoters . I'd be the 1st One to Support Him," wrote Vince Russo.

The controversial WWE departure of Shane McMahon

The former tag team champion returned as a competitor and producer for the men's match at the Royal Rumble. McMahon's creative suggestions didn't get a favorable backstage reception from the talent as he reportedly wanted to book the Royal Rumble around himself.

Vince McMahon shot down multiple pitches from his son, including the idea of entering the match at the #1 spot.

Brock Lesnar also disagreed with Shane McMahon over the closing moments of the Royal Rumble, and reports state that Vince McMahon supported the Beast Incarnate's booking vision.

Multiple outlets have noted that McMahon is no longer associated with the WWE, and the writing team has since nixed all the original WrestleMania plans for him.

Shane McMahon grew up in the wrestling industry, and there was a time when he was considered the heir-apparent to Vince McMahon's throne.

The reality of the situation seems to be completely different now within WWE, but could Shane O'Mac realistically establish his own wrestling organization? Sound off in the comments section below!

