Shane McMahon will never get one major thing from his father, Vince McMahon, says ex-WWE star

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's relationship with his son Shane McMahon had its ups and downs. Former WWE star Paul Roma has recently claimed there is one thing Shane O'Mac would never get from his dad.

Ad

Shane McMahon has reportedly had a turbulent relationship with his father over the years, leading to his departure from the Stamford-based company on multiple occasions. In the Mr. McMahon docuseries, which was released last year on Netflix, Shane revealed that he had always sought his father's approval. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recalled a heated argument between the father and son over an idea proposed by the latter. The Wiseman revealed that Vince demanded that his son stab him with a knife if he wanted to get his way.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW podcast, the 64-year-old Roma claimed Vince did not know what love was. He added that the one thing Shane would never get from his father was real love:

"Shane will never get what you [Emir], me, Big Daddy, Mario [Mancini], what we got from our fathers and our mothers, true love," he said. [45:04 - 45:12]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE star claims Vince McMahon was disrespectful to Stephanie McMahon

On the same episode of HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW, Paul Roma addressed Vince McMahon's relationship with his daughter, Stephanie. He claimed the former WWE Chairman had no love for The Billion Dollar Princess either.

The former WWE Superstar recalled Vince proposing to claim he impregnated his daughter in a storyline, stating that it was disgusting and disrespectful to Stephanie:

Ad

"There is no real love to be given or gotten by Vince [McMahon]. He doesn't know what that is. Obviously, he doesn't know what that is. The way he treated his daughter, how that storyline of how he was gonna be the one who got her pregnant, there's no love there. That is total disgust and disrespect, not only for yourself, for your daughter, for your family, for the McMahon name, but he doesn't care, right? Nothing like that matters to him," he said.

Ad

Ad

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently predicted that Stephanie was currently at odds with her father. Meanwhile, he suggested Shane was now in his dad's favor. Shane O'Mac and the former chairman recently attended the Super Bowl.

If you use quotes from this article please credit HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback