WWE News: Shaq says WrestleMania 33 talks are back on

Could we see the giants clash after all?

Shaq vs Show at the Citrus Bowl could well happen

What's the story?

Shaquille O'Neal has revealed on his podcast that the talks for his proposed WrestleMania 33 match against Big Show are back on. The supposed bout was assumed to be off the cards, as per reports, following both Big Show and Shaq giving interviews suggesting the same.

In case you didn't know...

The ongoing feud between Shaq and Big Show has been brewing ever since the two first stood across the ring from one another during an altercation on Raw in 2009.

Also read: WWE News: Big Show calls out Shaquille O'Neal ahead of WrestleMania 33

Many people thought a match between the celebrity and the Superstar would happen one day, and at WrestleMania 32 it appeared as if that would happen with the two men coming face to face against each other in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The Heart of the matter

Some fans were left disappointed and others jubilant when it was revealed that Shaq vs Show may not actually happen in Orlando, however, it now appears that they're doing a complete U-turn.

The following are comments that Shaq made on his podcast when discussing the contest.

“I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organisation, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

Shaq also spoke about Big Show’ s comments on him, alleging that he was avoiding Show and was scared of him:

“No, I haven’t seen them. We talked yesterday. I didn’t know that. I’m going to see you. I’m not worried about it Big Show. I’m going to see you. The world ain’t that big for me not to see you.”

What's next?

With just a few weeks to go until WrestleMania 33 at the Citrus Bowl, time is running out for WWE to book this match and to add a little bit of build to it.

Show has been training hard in order to get in shape for the match, and it appears that Shaq has begun doing the same thing as well.

Sportskeeda's take

Unlike a lot of WWE Universe members, we're excited to see what these two could produce on the grandest stage of them all. It could well be Big Show's last hurrah at Mania and as such, he deserves to go off into the sunset properly - with a victory.

Obviously, it's much more likely that Shaq would come out on top given Show's record at the showcase of the immortals, but it'd be better for the overall product if The World's Largest Athlete finally saw off one of his celebrity challengers.

Yes, we're looking at you Floyd Mayweather and Akebono.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com