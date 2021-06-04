Shaul Guerrero on taking a break from wrestling to work on her mental health

Back in February, Shaul Guerrero, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, decided to take a break from professional wrestling to work on her mental health.

Shaul Guerrero was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Chris Van Vliet asked Shaul Guerrero how she was doing with her mental health over the last several months.

“I don’t think anyone fully heals from mental illness," Shaul Guerrero admitted. "I think there is PTSD with anxiety and depression, that’s what I got diagnosed with. I had a really scary episode when I was in Texas. I was supposed to do a Mission Pro Wrestling show, and I knew I had to step aside because my mental health was completely breaking. I got diagnosed 2 weeks later with all those things, and I am on medication now. I’m also going to therapy every week, which is really f****** hard. But you know what, I feel better and I am focusing on things that are not as much of a trigger as wrestling.”

My interview with @Guerrero_Shaul is up now! 🔥



She talks about growing up as the daughter of Eddie & @VickieGuerrero, how she met her husband @DramaKingMatt and says WWE wouldn’t let her use the Guerrero name



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/zAGKXj5FJY pic.twitter.com/Q0L5N3EDec — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 3, 2021

Shaul Guerrero admits that wrestling is a trigger point for her

This led to Van Vliet asking Shaul Guerrero if she felt that wrestling was a big trigger for her mental health, and she believes that it is.

“It is," Shaul Guerrero revealed. "I want to be honest and say that wrestling has been a huge blessing in my life. It’s always been the thing that has put food on our table, from me being a child to my husband being in WWE, that’s all I’ve known. But with me wrestling, there is so much pressure and so many expectations. I have put so much pressure on myself because I have huge shoes to fill. It was getting to an unhealthy point for me. I keep trying to be a wrestler and be the wrestler everyone wants me to be, but I think I am content with my skills on the microphone and commentary. I feel the most at home doing that so hopefully someone will have me.”

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Shaul Guerrero the best of luck as she continues to battle with mental health issues and we wish her nothing but the best.

What do you make of Shaul Guerrero's comments? Do you think she should return to the world of professional wrestling at some point? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Daniel Wood