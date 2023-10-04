"SHAWN IS THE GOAT," "I cried" - First-time-ever Asuka match on WWE NXT leaves fans flabbergasted

WWE fans were left surprised by a first-time-ever match between two former NXT Women's Champions, Asuka and Roxanne Perez.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, Perez fought in a triple-threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Lyra came out on top in the bout and will face Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc.

However, multiple announcements were made during the show. The WWE Universe will see a first-time-ever match between Asuka and Roxanne Perez in the next week's episode of NXT. It will mark The Empress of Tomorrow's first appearance on the developmental brand in six years.

WrestleOps recently took to Twitter to post about this announcement, which caught fans' attention. Most were happy to see the match finally happening and believed it would be excellent for Roxanne Perez to go against one of the best female wrestlers in the pro wrestling business.

Some even hailed Shawn Michaels as The GOAT for booking great matches on the developmental show.

You can check out some of the reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Asuka's Facebook account was recently suspended

Asuka recently took to Twitter to post that her Facebook account was suspended and wrote that she hates Meta for it.

"They suspended my Facebook account again. I use Instagram almost daily and Facebook and that would be linked. I really hate Meta, I hate Meta."

After a few minutes, she posted a hilariously edited photo of her and Meta's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. You can check it out here.

The Empress of Tomorrow is set to face off against IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane 2023 on Saturday. It remains to be seen if she will be able to win the title again.

Are you excited to see her next week on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.