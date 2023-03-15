Shawn Michaels announces an enormous match for current champion at the upcoming WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels declared a Fatal Five-Way match for Wes Lee at Stand and Deliver.

Lee has held open NXT North American Championship challenges in recent weeks. He has established himself as a fighting champion by winning all his title defenses.

The NXT North American Champion planned another open challenge. Several members of the roster brawled with one another in an attempt to secure the opportunity to face Lee.

WWE @WWE



EVERYBODY wants the North American Championship!!! It is pure chaos on #WWENXT EVERYBODY wants the North American Championship!!! It is pure chaos on #WWENXT 😱😱😱EVERYBODY wants the North American Championship!!! https://t.co/7iRMXsZGjz

Instead, the brawl got so out of hand that Lee did not defend his championship on NXT tonight.

The NXT Anonymous Twitter account captured a backstage conversation between Wes Lee and Shawn Michaels. HBK tried to slow Lee's title shots down, but the champion is trying to repay the favor.

This was because Michaels provided him with the opportunities he required for his career. The North American Champion stated he wanted to face 10 men at NXT Stand and Deliver.

The WWE Hall of Famer agreed to meet him halfway and give him a Fatal Five-Way Match in which Wes Lee would choose his own four opponents.

What did you think of Lee's and HBK's agreement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes