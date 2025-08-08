Shawn Michaels congratulates 2 first-ever WWE champions

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took to social media to send a message to two popular stars after they won titles. The names in question are Stamford-based promotion's ID talents, Cappuccino Jones and Kylie Rae.

At GCW ID Showcase on August 1, 2025, Cappuccino Jones locked horns with Jack Cartwheel for the ID Men's Championship. After a hard-hitting battle, Jones emerged victorious to become the first-ever ID Men's Champion. Meanwhile, Kylie Rae defeated Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel in a Triple Threat Match on the same show, winning the inaugural ID Women's Championship.

Following the show, Shawn Michaels took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Heartbreak Kid congratulated Cappuccino Jones and Kylie Rae, revealing that they would defend their titles on different wrestling promotions, and whoever dethrones them will earn an ID contract.

"This is what it’s all about. Congrats to the first-ever @WWEID Champions @coldbrewjones & @IamKylieRae. These titles will travel the indies… and if someone beats them, they earn a @WWEID contract. Opportunity’s knocking," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels This is what it’s all about. Congrats to the first-ever @WWEID Champions @coldbrewjones &amp; @IamKylieRae These titles will travel the indies… and if someone beats them, they earn a @WWEID contract. Opportunity’s knocking.

