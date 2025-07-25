The Undertaker finally says he needs one last match with Shawn Michaels before retiring

The Undertaker may never wrestle again, but he has now finally spoken out about one last match before actually retiring. He's said he wants to wrestle against the star with whom he has shared some of his best matches, Shawn Michaels.

Ad

Shawn Michaels was a part of the Six Feet Under podcast with Michelle McCool and The Undertaker. The legend talked about retiring and how he never plans to wrestle again. The Phenom, though, had something else in mind.

The Deadman said that the last match he had with Michaels and Triple H in a tag team match against Kane in Saudi Arabia was bothering him. He said that before he retired, he wanted to be redeemed by having one last match.

Ad

Trending

“I was like, there’s another thing that’s been bothering me, and I think we have to correct it. We got to redeem ourselves, man, we got to run it back in Saudi…" (57:54 - 58:11)

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

The Undertaker talked about how everything went wrong in that match with Shawn Michaels and everyone else

While The Phenom has recently been accused of burying a champion, The Undertaker talked about how everything went wrong in that match.

He highlighted how Kane lost his match, Triple H tore his pec, and he said that it was a complete train wreck.

Ad

"Kane losing the mask. Paul rips his pec, yeah. I mean, there was just, oh my gosh, you talk about a train wreck of any match you could ever think… But it, of course, you know, it bothered me that night and for a while, but now it’s almost like. Right? It’s funny, and it’s a great story to tell, because there’s no one that would ever believe that those four guys, for sure, would have such a cluster." (59:21 - 1:02:04)

Ad

It remains unlikely that they will ever run it back and have another match.

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE