Shawn Michaels explains which superstar first introduced iconic gesture D-Generation X became famous for

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently explained that Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, first introduced D-Generation X's signature gesture.

DX remains one of the most iconic factions in WWE history and is known for their antics. The group initially consisted of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna. The trio were later joined by X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn after Michaels suffered an injury.

Apart from their over-the-top antics, DX was also known for its iconic gesture, 'the crotch chop.' In fact, the taunt became a big part of pop culture that catapulted DX to new heights. Celebrities, especially athletes from other sports, could often be seen doing the crotch chop to taunt their opponents.

The Heartbreak Kid spoke to the New York Post prior to D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary appearance this week on Monday Night RAW. During his interview, the WWE Hall of Famer credited X-Pac for introducing the iconic gesture that made the group famous.

“The first place I remember seeing it was Sean Waltman, who was then known as 1-2-3 Kid and later X-Pac, doing it over in the UK,” Shawn Michaels said. “Then all of a sudden, we were doing it as a group, to each other, kind of thinking it was funny.”

Shawn Michaels and D-Generation X are set to appear on Monday Night Raw for their 25th anniversary

The October 10 edition of Monday Night RAW will get to witness D-Generation X reuniting for their 25th anniversary. The announcement was made by the Barclays Center as Triple H and Shawn Michaels will make an appearance on the red brand to celebrate 25 years of the iconic faction.

However, it is unlikely that the group will be joined by Billy Gunn as he is currently with AEW.

The Game and The Heartbreak Kid previously reunited to take on the Brothers of Destruction in 2018 at Crown Jewel. The group was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

While none of the members are any longer regulars inside the ring, it remains to be seen if there will be any back-and-forth between DX and any other group.

