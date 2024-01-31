Shawn Michaels heavily praises rising WWE Superstar who hasn't been pinned since last year

Shawn Michaels plays an integral role in WWE as the creative head of NXT, the developmental brand that focuses on creating the superstars of tomorrow. Recently, HBK heavily praised a superstar who hasn't been pinned for nearly a year.

Last year, Oba Femi made his NXT debut and has remained dominant ever since. He became the NXT North American Champion after he won the Men's Breakout tournament and used the opportunity to cash in on Dragon Lee.

Speaking on Battleground Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke about the upcoming rematch between Femi and Lee. He also praised the rising star who started his career almost over a year ago.

"Oba [Femi] is a guy who has won, not just his background. But, he's had this great deal of success in his youth and in his college, which strangely enough has prepared him. It's amazing how incredibly well-spoken and well-mannered... he's so much more experienced than his age... He's a very as we all say very complete young man and I think everybody sees the promise in him as not just an NXT Superstar but a future WWE Superstar. You can just see it by the way he carries himself." (From 9:05 to 10:35)

Michaels also claimed that the future is very bright for Femi. The current North American Champion was last pinned in February 2023 on NXT Level Up.

Shawn Michaels on whether Bron Breakker has officially moved to WWE's main roster

Bron Breakker has dominated WWE's developmental brand for a while and fans want to see him on the main roster after his stellar performance during the Men's Royal Rumble match at the event.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels has other plans with Breakker on the developmental brand. Speaking in the same interview, Michaels revealed that the former two-time NXT Champion hasn't moved to the main roster.

"He may feel like that's his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He's one that, I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another... If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easy."

It will be interesting to see when the young star goes to WWE's main roster.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

