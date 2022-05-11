WWE Superstar shares a heartfelt moment with Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has been a fan favorite of the WWE Universe for more than three decades. The Heartbreak Kid retired from the ring several years ago, but he has still inspired many children to become WWE Superstars. One of those kids was Elias' younger brother, Ezekiel.

The RAW roster member opened up about a time when Shawn Michaels inspired him to be a WWE Superstar. In a video on WWE's official YouTube Channel, Ezekiel recalled how he met the WWE legend during a meet and greet. He described how he told Michaels that he wanted to be a star just like him.

"I knew that he was doing a signing not too far away and so I asked my brother...We get there and we're in line and I'm all worked up," said Ezekiel. "Elias says, 'Zeke just keep it cool, man.' I walk up to Shawn and I say to Shawn, 'You make me wanna be a WWE Superstar'. I can remember driving home that night with my brother. I just met my favorite WWE superstar and I'm thinking to myself, does life get any better than this? [0:24 - 1:24]

Elias and Ezekiel may not have won any major titles in the company yet, but they both made their dreams of WWE stardom a reality.

Ezekiel names Shawn Michaels as his favorite Hall of Famer

Elias and Ezekiel might not have tagged together in WWE, but they did attend their first WWE PPV together. After WrestleMania 38, Ezekiel debuted when he interrupted Kevin Owens. Although Owens was not convinced about Zeke's true identity, the newcomer went on to impress the WWE Universe.

Last week on WWE's The Bump, he stated that he has always been a big fan of Shawn Michaels. Elias' brother also made it clear that he wanted to be a WWE Superstar when he was a kid.

"My brother was a huge Undertaker fan, I was more of a Shawn Michaels' guy. After the show, we had a moment and we realized one day we both are gonna be WWE Superstars." (0:10-1:10)

It's safe to say that both Elias and Ezekiel have fulfilled their dream of becoming WWE Superstars and working with their favorite HOF. While Zeke got a chance to take a picture with Michaels, Elias took a Tombstone from The Undertaker on RAW after WrestleMania 35.

