Shawn Michaels invites major names to upcoming WWE show

Shawn Michaels has extended an invitation to two major names to settle their differences at an upcoming WWE show.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been trading diss tracks recently, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the issues between the two stars. Kendrick Lamar referenced Shawn Michaels and his Sweet Chin Music finisher on his "Not Like Us" track and now The Heartbreak Kid has made an interesting offer on social media today.

The legend extended an invitation to both Lamar and Drake to show up in NXT to settle their differences. Michaels offered to mediate the altercation as well, and you can check out his post below.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. @kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels predicts two former WWE NXT stars to be WrestleMania main eventers

WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, believes two former NXT stars have the chance to be special on the main roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last July, Shawn Michaels praised Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and The Creed Brothers as stars of the future on the main roster.

"Now this is about the generation of Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton. We have a number of young men and women that are coming through NXT that are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster," he said. [From 07:47 - 08:03]

Michaels added that he would not be surprised to see Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker in the main event of WrestleMania down the line. Carmelo Hayes was a first-round selection by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft.

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future," he added. [From 08:03 - 08:12]

The rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has gotten extremely personal as of late. Only time will tell if the two popular rappers accept Shawn Michaels' invitation to settle things inside the ring.