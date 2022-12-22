Shawn Michaels jokes about getting paid royalties for a popular wrestling move

Shawn Michaels has retired as an in-ring performer and currently oversees the creative team of NXT. He recently joked about earning royalties from his finishing move, Superkick, which has been extensively used by modern-day performers.

Earlier this year, Shawn Michaels assumed additional backstage responsibilities in NXT after Triple H became the Chief Content Officer. The two-time Hall of Famer is now WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Recently, Michaels has been promoting NXT's upcoming premium live events. Speaking to Culture State, The Heartbreak Kid discussed younger wrestlers using Sweet Chin Music (aka Superkick) in their matches.

"I take it as a compliment. I can remember when I first broke into the wrestling business, a lot of old timers said 'Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.' That's certainly the way I take it. There were people that inspired me. I've always been into the romance of this line of work. I'm fortunate and I appreciate the fact that something that I did has had a positive effect on this business."

He further joked about earning royalties for the widespread usage of Superkicks in modern-day pro wrestling:

"Would I mind getting a nickel for every time one of those things happened? Of course I wouldn't, but I don't think that's realistic. I'll just be flattered from a distance," added Michaels. [H/T - Fightful]

The Heartbreak Kid might not be getting royalties on his finishing move. However, he is an inspiration to several performers of the current generation.

Shawn Michaels reveals why he would like to stay retired from in-ring competition

It's been a while since the WWE Universe witnessed Shawn Michaels wrestle inside the squared circle. Since Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania 38, fans have been hopeful of HBK's in-ring comeback.

However, Michaels is devoted to developing NXT and is content with his career. Speaking to Culture State, the 57-year-old superstar revealed why he would like to stay retired from active competition:

"No, no. Once a decade, yeah no. I’ve had that final match. Nope. Father time waits on no man. I’m good. And I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish," said Michaels.

In 2018, DX took on The Brothers of Destruction in a tag team match at Crown Jewel, which was Shawn Michaels' first and only match since his initial retirement.

