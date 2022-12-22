WWE Hall of Famer shuts down talks of potentially having one more match

Many legends like Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin have returned to the ring this year. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has also addressed the possibility of making an in-ring comeback.

The Heartbreak Kid has been out of full-time action since 2010 after losing to The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 26. However, he returned for a one-off tag team match in 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H to take on The Brothers of Destruction.

During a recent interview with Culture State, Michaels was asked if he would ever consider coming out of retirement for one more match. In response, the multi-time world champion said:

"No, no. Once a decade, yeah no. I’ve had that final match. Nope. Father time waits on no man. I’m good. And I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

Today, the 57-year-old is a WWE executive, working as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. As part of his new role, Michaels oversees the company's third brand, NXT.

Shawn Michaels on which NXT stars are ready for WWE's main roster

As a critical figurehead of WWE's developmental system, Michaels gets to work with the stars of the future and groom them for the main roster.

During the same interview with Culture State, Shawn Michaels picked some current NXT stars ready to move up to either RAW or SmackDown.

"I certainly have a lot of people that I think are certainly prepared and at different levels. You've got JD McDonagh, I know everyone talks about Bron Breakker, you've got Tony D'Angelo, The Creed Brothers, from some of our very new, young, fresh talent. You've got Grayson Waller. I think Carmelo Hayes is a guy that can also be seen on the main roster." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Under Shawn Michaels' leadership, NXT has gone through a major creative shift over the past year. The brand is now home to up-and-coming stars like Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, and Roxanne Perez.

Which current NXT stars do you see having success on WWE's main roster? Give us your picks in the comments section below.

