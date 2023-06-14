Shawn Michaels makes blockbuster "Gold Rush" announcement involving four major WWE championships

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is all about getting eyeballs on his developmental brand WWE NXT. Hence, the Hall of Famer took to social media to determine the matches around four titles in WWE.

On the latest episode of NXT, the Hall of Famer announced four title matches during a two-week special NXT Gold Rush, a move that will surely keep fans glued to their seats.

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins appeared in a video message on tonight's NXT. The Visionary accepted Bron Breakker's challenge for the World Heavyweight Title that will go down next week.

Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov were previously scheduled to compete in the NXT main event this week. Their contest has become even more significant now that it is a number one contender bout for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Title.

Shawn Michaels announced on NXT that Gold Rush would begin next week. Both weeks will feature massive bouts, including Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker and the battle for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer also declared that Wes Lee would defend his North American Title next week against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special referee. In addition, at Gold Rush, Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton would go down for the NXT Women's Championship.

