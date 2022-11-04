Shawn Michaels could pass Sweet Chin Music on to current WWE Superstar, Paul Heyman predicts

Paul Heyman would not be surprised if Shawn Michaels' legendary finisher is used by Roman Reigns' WWE Crown Jewel 2022 opponent, Logan Paul.

On Saturday, the YouTube sensation will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. Michaels, a two-time Hall of Famer and NXT's Head of Creative, recently trained with the 27-year-old in the ring and appeared on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Heyman, Reigns' special counsel, predicted on Corey Graves' After The Bell show that Paul could use the Sweet Chin Music:

"Logan Paul's training with HBK, Shawn Michaels, which means, okay, he's bringing Sweet Chin Music, he's gonna do a kip-up, he's gonna be even more flamboyant, and he's gonna be bouncing off the ropes using momentum and speed. And there is a thing in boxing: speed kills, so speed is going to be very seductive to Logan Paul."

Paul has used several legendary moves in his short WWE career so far, most notably Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos suplexes. He performed The Miz's own finisher, the Skull-Crushing Finale, on The A-Lister to defeat his former tag team partner at SummerSlam in July.

Paul Heyman on whether Shawn Michaels' help will be enough for Logan Paul

Although Paul Heyman views Logan Paul as a future world champion, he still expects Roman Reigns to retain his titles at Crown Jewel 2022.

Reigns' closest ally is confident that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will overcome his latest opponent in style:

"The Tribal Chief is going to stand his ground and The Tribal Chief's going to look for an opening," Heyman continued. "The Tribal Chief's going to entertain the people in Riyadh, and [fans] watching what happens in Riyadh, and he's going to give you a show, a show that no other sports entertainer can give you."

Reigns will be supported at Crown Jewel 2022 by Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Logan Paul's brother, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, will accompany the challenger.

