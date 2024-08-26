Shawn Michaels pays tribute to WWE legend Sid Vicious following tragic passing

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels honored Sid Vicious today on social media after his passing. It was announced earlier today that the legend passed away following a battle with cancer at 63 years old.

Sid Vicious defeated The Heartbreak Kid at Survivor Series 1996 to become champion. The veteran was successful in multiple promotions throughout his career and made a surprise appearance on RAW in 2012 to demolish Heath Slater in a singles match.

Following news of his passing, Shawn Michaels took to social media to honor Sid Vicious. He noted that Vicious played a crucial role in his success and added that his legacy will live on.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Eudy. An unforgettable presence, and it can't be overstated how big of a role he played in creating "The Heartbreak Kid". His work, legacy, and influence will inspire our business for generations to come," he wrote.

WWE SmackDown star compares Shawn Michaels to Triple H as bookers

Baron Corbin recently compared Shawn Michaels and Triple as bookers in WWE.

The Lone Wolf spent some time in NXT before returning to the main roster earlier this year. He was selected by SmackDown in the WWE Draft and is currently in a tag team with Apollo Crews on the blue brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this month, Corbin stated that both veterans were pretty similar in how they booked a show. The former champion noted that they both wanted to have action and dominant stars featured on WWE television.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," he said. [From 01:25 – 01:45]

Sid Vicious made a lot of fans during his time as a professional wrestler and made an impact on his peers in the industry as well. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Sid Vicious' fans, friends, and the Eudy family.

