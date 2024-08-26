WWE and the rest of the wrestling world pays tribute to Sid Vicious following his passing

The WWE Universe lost another Hall of Famer today as Sid Eudy fka Sid Vicious sadly passed away. Many on social media are sharing their tribute to the former Sid Justice. WWE, TNA, and several wrestling stars are also remembering the multi-time champion.

Sid began his pro wrestling career back in 1987. He would go on to find success with the NWA, USWA, WWE, WCW, and ECW, among other promotions he made brief appearances for, such as NJPW and UWF. The two-time former WWE Champion passed away today, August 26, at 63. His son revealed that the two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion died after a battle with cancer.

The Master and Ruler of the World was honored on X/Twitter by World Wrestling Entertainment, the company he first worked with from May 1991 through April 1992, and then again from February 1995 through July 1997. Sid later returned for two special appearances in 2012, but recently said he was under a deal.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans," the company wrote with the graphic below.

Eudy never worked for TNA, but the company paid tribute to the 6-foot-9-inch star who has undoubtedly inspired many talents on its roster.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Sid Vicious. A true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring, his legacy will forever be remembered in the world of professional wrestling," they wrote with the graphic below.

Sid's last match in Stamford-based company came on June 25, 2012, as he squashed Heath Slater on RAW. He returned the following month for RAW 1000 to assist other legends in helping Lita eliminate Slater.

Sid did have one more match before retiring: a win over Paul Rosenberg on August 5, 2017, at GNW's 10th Anniversary show.

WWE legends pay tribute to Sycho Sid

The wrestling world continues to remember the late "Sycho" Sid Eudy after his tragic passing today.

Booker T shared the ring with Sid more than a dozen times in WCW, and at least once in the indies before WCW. Booker took to X/Twitter today to give major credit to the former WCW United States Champion.

"Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid," Booker T wrote.

Eric Bischoff worked with Sid in WCW. The former nWo boss recalled nothing but fond memories of working with the former Lord Humongous.

Jim Ross also worked with the late legend in multiple promotions. The current AEW commentator remembered Eudy as "quite the attraction" on X/Twitter today. Marc Mero had positive memories of The Millennium Man as well, recalling that Sid was one of the first guys he wrestled when trying out for WCW.

