Shawn Michaels puts over WWE star ahead of highly anticipated showdown

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has shared his excitement regarding an upcoming wrestling match.

William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, will represent WWE at All Japan Pro Wrestling's show on January 3. The NXT star will take on Katsuhiko Nakajima for the latter's AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

Shawn Michaels promoted the battle on social media, even reaching out to the WWE Universe to show support to the bright young star ahead of one of the most important matches of his fresh career:

"@WWENXT is about supporting and developing our young Superstars while evolving along the way. Help me support #CharlieDempsey as he travels to @alljapan_pw for the Triple Crown Championship on January 3. I couldn’t ask for a better Superstar to represent #WWENXT. Good luck!!" Shawn's message to the pro-wrestling fans all over the world.

Check out his post on Twitter/X below:

Expand Tweet

Booker T recently spoke in depth about Shawn Michaels and the latter's selfless deeds in NXT behind the scenes. According to the veteran, The Heartbreak Kid will not step down any time soon, thus rendered impossible that a former WWE Champion could replace him. Check out the details here.

Notable RAW Superstar credits Shawn Michaels for his move to America

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular stables on the roster today. They are heavily featured on the flagship show. All the talents involved have greatly benefitted from this, including JD McDonagh. According to the Irish star, Shawn Michaels was instrumental in bringing him to the fold.

JD McDonagh, while conversing with Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail UK, elaborated on how he wound up moving to the United States of America, disclosing The Showstopper's involvement:

"I'm so happy that Shawn Michaels told me to take a bet on myself and come to America. It was the best decision I ever made," JD McDonagh said. It was towards the end of my run in NXT UK. Obviously I have a great home life in Ireland, I've got a good circle of people around me and Shawn reached out and said we'd like you to come to America, we think that you've done everything that you can do where you're at so far and we want you to take the next step up."

Two weeks ago, on the December 18 edition of RAW, R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a no disqualifications match with a prior stipulation that only the winner will get to be part of The Judgment Day moving forward. Depsite this, it appears the creative team has no plans to go in that direction.

You can read about why JD McDonagh is convinced CM Punk's earth-shattering WWE comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames will ultimately benefit him here.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.