Shawn Michaels says it would have been a “blast” to face late WWE Star in a dream match

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke about facing Eddie Guerrero and who would have won the match between the two.

Michaels and Guerrero were two of the most popular pro wrestling stars during the late 90s and early 2000s. While they were both in WWE from 2002 to 2005, their paths never crossed.

A recent media call was attended by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin H. Kellam. On the call, Shawn Michaels discussed what would have happened if he and Guerrero stood across the ring from each other:

"I don't know. I've always heard that one but me and Eddie never ever came across like my desk, so to speak," said Michaels. "But I've heard that somebody pitched it at a creative meeting. It would have been a blast to do. I think that's one good thing that Eddie and I, where we were at later on in our careers, we'd probably argue about who was putting whom over. Neither one of us would have had a problem, that's for sure. It would be my honor to put Eddie Guerrero over."

Kevin 'Heff' Kellam @Kevkellam



#WWENXT @SKWrestling_ When asked about the classic #HalloweenHavoc 97 with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio and a fantasy matchup with Guerrero, Shawn Michaels said it would have been "an honor" to put over Guerrero. When asked about the classic #HalloweenHavoc 97 with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio and a fantasy matchup with Guerrero, Shawn Michaels said it would have been "an honor" to put over Guerrero. #WWENXT @SKWrestling_

Shawn Michaels appreciated WWE legend Eddie Guerrero for his contribution to pro wrestling

Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. He is one of the most famous Latino wrestlers of all time and was a pioneer for Mexicans and other Latinos in the world of pro wrestling.

Shawn Michaels also mentioned the influence of the Late WWE star on the younger generation while talking about the historic Halloween Havoc match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

"It's gonna be hard to beat the Guerrero and Rey Mysterio match at Halloween Havoc," said Michaels. "The inspiration that they bring, I think that's the biggest thing. I think if you were to ask, Rey today, he too would be someone that was amazed at what he's been able to inspire in younger generations. It's probably beyond his wildest dreams and I know Eddie would feel the same way."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 𝖎.☀️ @raallins we don’t talk about eddie guerrero’s acting enough. he deserved an emmy for this we don’t talk about eddie guerrero’s acting enough. he deserved an emmy for this https://t.co/lBF3LeXan4 Eddie Guerrero was the perfect wrestler right down to every last detail twitter.com/raallins/statu… Eddie Guerrero was the perfect wrestler right down to every last detail twitter.com/raallins/statu…

While Eddie may not be in this world anymore, his influence continues to live on.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes