Shawn Michaels sends heartfelt message to major WWE star; she responds

Shawn Michaels sent a heartwarming message to a major WWE star today, and she responded on social media. The Heartbreak Kid currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.Michaels shared a video of a backstage interaction he had with Stephanie Vaquer. The Women's World Champion asked him to be a part of a photoshoot with her, and he noted that he couldn't say no to her. The legend also shared that he was proud of the success La Primera was having in the promotion.&quot;Anything for the Women's World Champ! Always proud of you, @Steph_Vaquer,&quot; he wrote.Vaquer took to social media to react to his message and responded by writing &quot;thanks boss&quot; along with a couple of heart emojis.The 32-year-old was supposed to battle Naomi for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris, but the match was canceled. Naomi relinquished the title in August after it was revealed that she was pregnant with her husband, Jimmy Uso. Vaquer won the Women's World Championship by defeating IYO SKY at WWE Wrestlepalooza.WWE star reveals Shawn Michaels was an inspiration to himWWE Superstar Ivar recently shared that he looked up to Shawn Michaels growing up and wanted to wrestle like him.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Ivar noted that he admired the athletic style of smaller wrestlers, such as Shawn Michaels, and wanted to replicate it, despite being a larger competitor.&quot;For me, growing up, I was always a big fan of the smaller guys, the 1-2-3 Kids, the Aldo Montoyas, all the little guys. Marty Jannetty. I loved Aldo when I was a kid. No one did, I did. I was the one. But all those underdogs, I loved them. Even Shawn, too, Shawn Michaels, smaller guy, high-flyer, those were the guys I loved. So, when I started training to be a pro wrestler, even though I was big, that's how I wanted to wrestle, so that's how I trained. So, the whole time I was training, I was trying to learn how to do those things,&quot; he said. Jake The Original Tribal Chief @Jacob620420LINKStephanie Vaquer told Chris Van Vliet that WWE wanted to change her entrance music when she was called up to the main roster, but she fought to keep it and Shawn Michaels helped her out.Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton are scheduled to battle for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE next month in Perth, Australia.