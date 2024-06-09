Shawn Michaels sends message ahead of "historic night" in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has shared a message today on social media ahead of a "historic night" for the promotion. NXT Battleground will be airing live tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will feature a wide array of stars.

TNA Knockouts Champion Joydynne Grace will be battling Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at the premium live event later tonight. Former AEW star Ethan Page will also be in action against Trick Williams in an NXT Championship match. Sexyy Red will be hosting the event and there will be a Six-Woman Ladder match to determine the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

Ahead of WWE NXT Battleground, Shawn Michaels sent a message on social media hyping the show. He noted that tonight's show will be a historic night and there are five titles on the line.

"5 Titles are up for grabs TONIGHT in Las Vegas! We’ll crown the first-ever Women’s North American Champion,@roxanne_wwe defends against @ThisIsTNA’s @JordynneGrace, @OfficialEGO makes his #WWENXT in-ring debut to challenge @_trickwilliams, an #NXTUnderground slugfest, @SexyyRed314_ and MORE! #NXTBattleground Historic night at the @ufc Apex," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels discloses why main roster stars are returning to WWE

Wrestling veteran Shawn Michaels recently shared why some stars who have been on the main roster have returned to NXT.

Baron Corbin spent some time in NXT before being drafted to SmackDown this year. Mia Yim has also returned to the developmental brand and will be competing for the NXT Women's North American Championship tonight.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, Michaels said that NXT can serve as a way to reignite passion for the business with veteran stars.

"We bring that passion back to them. Once again, they're around a younger environment. They're around a place where enjoyment and fun and passion are what it's all about here in NXT. NXT is where it's fresh and it's new and it's pure. It isn't all about the money and headlining premium live events or standing at WrestleMania because that's not gonna happen here at NXT." [From 05:42 – 06:10]

You can check out Michaels' comments in the video below:

Shawn Michaels currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for the company. It will be interesting to see if The Heartbreak Kid has any surprises in store for the WWE Universe during NXT Battleground tonight.

