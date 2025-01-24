Shawn Michaels sends message to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of title relinquishment 

WWE legend Shawn Michaels sent a message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Hall of Famer is scheduled to make a major appearance this weekend.

Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match next weekend at Royal Rumble 2025. The two stars are scheduled to have a contract signing tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event, with The Heartbreak Kid serving as the moderator.

They will also have to "relinquish" their titles before signing the contract tomorrow night, as the titles will be suspended above the ring during their match at Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens is not a champion but stole the Winged Eagle belt from Rhodes last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michaels took to social media today to send a message ahead of the contract signing tomorrow night in his hometown.

".@CodyRhodes, @FightOwensFight... We've heard both sides of the story. It's time to make it official. I'll see you both LIVE tomorrow night in my hometown San Antonio for #SNME!" he wrote.

It was also announced earlier today that Joe Tessitore will be interviewing The American Nightmare tonight on SmackDown ahead of his highly-anticipated title match against Kevin Owens.

Former WWE star compares Shawn Michaels and Triple H as bookers

Baron Corbin recently discussed Shawn Michaels and Triple H as bookers for the company.

The Lone Wolf's time in WWE came to an end last year after the company elected not to renew his contract. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Corbin noted that Shawn Michaels and The Game were very similar as bookers. The former champion stated that they both wanted to have dominant stars and for the shows to have a lot of action.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," he said. [1:25 – 1:45]

Shawn Michaels currently oversees NXT and serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. It will be interesting to see if anyone gets physical during the contract signing between Rhodes and Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event.

