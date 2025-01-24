WWE announces major Cody Rhodes segment for SmackDown

WWE announced a major segment featuring Cody Rhodes for tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live tonight from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The promotion shared a video on Instagram today featuring SmackDown announcer Joe Tessitore. He revealed that he would be interviewing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during tonight's show. The American Nightmare is also scheduled for a contract signing tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event, with Shawn Michaels serving as the moderator.

"Of course, the much anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship match is a Ladder Match next week. But tomorrow night, live on NBC, it will be the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Tonight, however, we get to get into the mind of Cody Rhodes because in this ring, on Friday night SmackDown, one-on-one, exclusive interview. And we will hear from the champ at this pivotal point in his career," said Joe Tessitore.

LA Knight is scheduled to square off against Tama Tonga tonight on SmackDown, and Pretty Deadly will be facing the Motor City Machine Guns in tag team action.

Backstage update on when major WWE SmackDown star could return

There has been an update on when Randy Orton could potentially make his return to the company.

On a recent episode of Live Q&A available on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the status of Randy Orton. The Legend Killer has not been seen since he was hit with a Piledriver by Owens on SmackDown in November 2024. The wrestling insider suggested that Orton could return during the Ladder Match between Rhodes and Owens at Royal Rumble 2025 next weekend.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match." [From 09:11 onwards]

Kevin Owens has been carrying around the Winged Eagle title since he stole it from Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. It will be fascinating to see who wins the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025.

