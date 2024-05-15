Shawn Michaels shares emotional backstage moment with newly-crowned WWE champion

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw the crowning of a new Heritage Cup Champion. The showdown between Charlie Dempsey and Tony D’Angelo came to a fitting close as The Don finally got his hands on the title.

The newly crowned champion brought the Heritage Cup backstage to celebrate with his teammates. Surprisingly, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was also present backstage to congratulate Tony D’Angelo. NXT's official X/Twitter handle shared a clip showcasing The Heartbreak Kid sharing a warm and emotional moment with The Don.

"A moment that was a long time coming for @TonyDangeloWWE 🤌 @ShawnMichaels #WWENXT"

You can watch the clip below:

Tony D’Angelo ensured that he would face Charlie Dempsey, the leader of the No Quarter Catch Crew, and not his teammates by abducting them previously. Fans thought that The Don would corner Dempsey and outnumber him, but his family stayed behind and cheered for him instead.

On the other hand, it was the abducted members of the No Quarter Catch Crew who interfered in the match. However, Tony D’Angelo proved too strong for them and singlehandedly tossed them out of the ring. Lastly, he secured two pinfalls to become the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

When Shawn Michaels celebrated the main roster promotion of a 43-year-old WWE star

Last week on NXT, Shawn Michaels gathered the superstars of the white and gold brand to celebrate the promotion of ring announcer Alicia Taylor to SmackDown. The 43-year-old star was promoted to the blue brand after making significant contributions to the developmental brand of the Stamford-based promotion. The Heartbreak Kid even took to X/Twitter to congratulate Alicia on her next career step.

Shawn Michaels arranged a warm farewell for Alicia Taylor on her last day in NXT, where she was surrounded by almost everyone she worked with.

What the future has in store for the talented ring announcer remains to be seen.

