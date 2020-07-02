Shawn Spears adds to the Four Horsemen in AEW speculation on Twitter

Shawn Spears hints that he could be the fourth man in an AEW Four Horsemen stable

Arn Anderson said he would love to see Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a modern-day Four Horsemen stable

Is Spears the Fourth Man? (Pic Source: AEW)

Shawn Spears is Cody's sworn enemy and former friend. His manager Tully Blanchard is Arn Anderson's former Tag Team Partner. Both men were original members of the famous NWA and WCW stable, Four Horsemen. In recent weeks, there has been speculation about a similar stable popping up, and Spears has now added to that speculation by dropping a hint on Twitter.

Shawn Spears hints that he's the fourth horseman in this possibly new AEW stable

Spears dropped a tweet with a picture of a Roman Numeral four, hinting that he could be the fourth man in the AEW version of the stable.

The speculation has been rampant for a while, with Cody and FTR also dropping subtle hints at a Four Horsemen stable.

Happy Birthday!



Digging your truck, looks like it has a lot of horsepower. https://t.co/EVs7Je3AHY — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 30, 2020

This speculation started the moment FTR came to AEW.

Even adding to this speculation, Arn Anderson stated on his podcast that he saw Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and FTR a.k.a The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder as modern-day Horsemen.

Advertisement

With no Braun, it would make sense that Shawn Spears will fill that role since Tully Blanchard is his manager. It should be noted that Cody Rhodes also filed trademarks for the American Nightmare logo.

It should be interesting to see how things turn out in the weeks to come.