Shawn Spears confronts 4th generation WWE star who is not The Rock's daughter Ava; sends message

The WWE NXT roster is filled with a vast pool of developmental talent. This also includes several generational superstars looking to make their mark in pro wrestling just like their predecessors. Interestingly, the June 4, 2024, episode of NXT showcased Shawn Spears confronting a fourth-generation superstar and it wasn’t General Manager Ava.

Brogan Finlay, who performs under the ring name Uriah Connors, appeared in a backstage segment tonight. Shawn Spears was addressing several young superstars in a backstage segment and offered to help them navigate the pro wrestling world. Notably, he started his monologue with Connors and talked about his WWE heritage.

“Uriah, a fourth generation superstar. Those are big shoes to fill, and a long road ahead. A road that can become very dark, if the vision is unclear.”

Uriah Connors is the youngest son of Fit Finlay and is also the grandson of Dave Finlay Sr. This is one of the rare occasions where someone has mentioned him being a generational star, seeing as he doesn't use the Finlay name in WWE.

As Spears mentioned, his lineage does put a lot of expectations on the young star. But, given that he is just 21 years old and under the guidance of mentors like Shawn Michaels, he can climb the ladder to professional success quite efficiently.

Moreover, he is seemingly under the guidance of Shawn Spears now, who has returned to WWE once again after a rocky run at Tony Khan's AEW. It would be interesting to see if his career trajectory can surpass that of his father in the Stamford-based promotion.

