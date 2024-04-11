Bully Ray and Shawn Spears take shots at AEW after CM Punk footage is aired

AEW chose to air the CM Punk backstage footage from All In on tonight's episode of Dynamite. While the reaction to the clip has been somewhat mixed, Bully Ray and Shawn Spears seemed to know exactly what they thought of it and took shots at AEW.

AEW released CM Punk following a brawl backstage at All In, where he and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry fought. The two disagreed about what Perry had said on-air during his appearance at the event, and things got physical. During the fight, Punk toppled monitors and also shouted at Tony Khan.

While announcing that Punk was fired, Khan even claimed that he had feared for his life during that moment.

After Punk recently appeared in a tell-all interview with Ariel Helwani, AEW said they would air the footage from the night. Although they aired the footage, it turned out to match what Punk said for the most part, and fans were left underwhelmed. An ex-AEW star, Shawn Spears, also felt that the company had hurt itself by releasing it, while so did Bully Ray.

Spears posted a GIF of a man throwing a gym ball at a wall and it hitting them again, seemingly as a shot at AEW's plan backfiring.

Bully Ray, meanwhile, was not so subtle and spoke about it, saying he heard CM Punk chants and that airing the footage had done no good.

"Did I just hear CM PUNK chants during the beatdown? 🤷🏼‍♂️ Because if I did…no bueno."

CM Punk is meanwhile involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre

In the middle of this, even though he's injured, Punk has found himself in a feud with Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre defeated Rollins, he was mocking Punk at WrestleMania when the star had enough and took out the Scottish Superstar. He threw him down on the table and then proceeded to beat him with the arm brace.

As a result, he was vulnerable enough for Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new champion. Things got even worse when he failed to qualify to become the Number One contender for the title, thanks to interference by Punk on RAW.

Now, it remains to be seen how the feud plays out, with Punk still not cleared from his injury.

