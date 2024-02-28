Shawn Spears' shocking WWE return draws legendary reference from 11-time champion

An 11-time champion has reacted to Shawn Spears' shocking WWE return during the latest episode of NXT. The name in question is Xavier Woods.

WWE had been hinting at a mystery signing since NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month when they first aired the 'three-faces' vignette. Subsequent teases kept fans guessing, and during this week's show of the white and gold brand, it was revealed that the mystery signing was none other than Shawn Spears. This marks Spears' return to the Stamford-based promotion following his departure in 2019.

Spears attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair during the show and received a huge reaction from the NXT fans in the arena. In a backstage interview later, Shawn revealed his intentions behind attacking the former Brawling Brutes member and said that he would meet him at NXT Roadblock next week.

The New Day's Xavier Woods has now reacted to Shawn Spears' tweet announcing his return by sharing a GIF featuring the late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant holding a "10" sign. This alludes to Spears' 'Perfect 10' persona as Tye Dillinger, a character that gained popularity among fans during his previous tenure with the Stamford-based company.

It will be intriguing to see what WWE has planned for the 43-year-old star moving forward.

