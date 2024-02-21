WWE continues to tease major signing; debut seemingly imminent

WWE has maintained the anticipation for a major new signing during the most recent episode of NXT.

Following the initial cryptic 'three-faces' vignette aired by WWE at NXT Vengeance Day, rumors swirled as fans eagerly speculated on the identity of the mystery superstar.

There was another tease last Tuesday with the message, 'Goodness is a man's struggle. Evil, however, is human nature.' This perplexing statement added to the mystery surrounding the teased new signing, leaving fans even more intrigued.

Building on the suspense, another one of these cryptic vignettes was aired during this week's show.

"Men deny their truth... I will be a mirror to it."

Check out the clip below:

Many fans have speculated about the identity of the mystery wrestler. Following the initial vignette, there was a belief that it could be a Japanese wrestler, leading to connections with the Japanese three-faces theory. Many believed it to be the legendary Kazuchika Okada, especially after his recent departure from NJPW.

However, these speculations slowed down after reports suggested he was headed to AEW. Other names in the rumor mill include Tama Tonga, Giulia, and others.

It remains to be seen when the eventual debut will occur on the Road to Wrestlemania.

Who do you think is the mystery superstar being teased on WWE NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

