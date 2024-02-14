WWE continues to tease potential mystery signing for massive debut

WWE continued dropping hints about a mystery signing during the latest episode of NXT.

WWE had previously aired a cryptic 'three faces' vignette during the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. Numerous fans have since engaged in speculation regarding the identity of this debutant.

During this week's show, another vignette was presented, featuring yet another cryptic message.

"Goodness is a man's struggle. Evil however, is human nature."

Check out the cryptic message below:

Screengrab of the cryptic vignette which aired during the show

The cryptic 'three faces' vignette had sparked speculation earlier, with many connecting it to the popular Japanese 3-faces theory, potentially indicating the arrival of a Japanese wrestler. Some have gone so far as to suggest that it could be Kazuchika Okada, who recently parted ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). However, these speculations have dwindled following reports indicating that The Rainmaker is poised to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Some fans have also humorously drawn connections to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, suggesting a possible link to his iconic 'Three Faces of Foley' persona, which included Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love during the Attitude Era.

The identity of this mysterious individual continues to be a topic of intrigue.

Who do you believe is the mysterious new signing? Let us know in the comments section below.

