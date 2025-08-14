Shayna Baszler details the "one huge regret" during WWE tenure; wishes to have gone back

Shayna Baszler was released from her WWE contract on May 2nd alongside multiple superstars. Baszler recently opened up about her time with the company and shared her biggest regret there.

After eight years in WWE, The Queen of Spades was released from her contract and had a 90-day no-compete clause. She made headlines last month after it was reported that she helped produce a match on NXT.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, her first public interview since leaving WWE, Shayna Baszler cleared the air on her status within the company. She's not been rehired, but she's open to becoming an agent. She also answered Helwani's question about her regrets during her tenure.

Shockingly, Baszler mentioned her tag team with Nia Jax because their chemistry was so good despite not being close friends. She would have loved to see them perform in front of an audience rather than inside the Thunderdome.

"Everyone talks about like Sasha [Banks] and Bayley doing all three brands and carrying the COVID era, but [Nia and me] were on all three shows carrying that tag division. We were on every show. And I really wish, if there is like one huge regret, I really wish it was that would have been in front of fans or we could have gone back to that and see how they would have reacted," Baszler said. [31:20 - 31:41]

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They held the title for more than 100 days in each reign. They only performed in front of fans as champions once at WrestleMania 37, beating Tamina and Natalya to retain their championship.

Shayna Baszler took out Nia Jax when restrictions were lifted

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax already lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship when restrictions were lifted in mid-2021. Tensions began to rise between the two, with The Queen of Shades ending up attacking her former partner and taking her out by injuring her arm.

Jax was written off television to take a hiatus and was eventually released in November 2021. She would make her full-time return nearly two years later, with Baszler as one of the first victims of her Annihilator.

If you use quotes from here, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

