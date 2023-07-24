Shayna Baszler praises top star for naming a wrestling move after her outside WWE

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler showed her appreciation for a rising Japanese talent who credited her for a new finishing move.

World Wonder Ring Stardom's Utami Hayashishita has been influenced by Baszler so much so that the 24-year-old star named her new wrestling maneuver after the WWE Superstar.

The Japanese star is no stranger to having links with the Stamford-based promotion, as she has trained in the ring with veteran Natalya to elevate her game.

Utami Hayashishita credited The Queen of Spades when she secured a win during a recent Stardom show. Since she learned her new finisher from Shayna Baszler, the rising star named it the "Shocking Baszler."

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to respond to Utami and praised her for their alliance despite being in two different wrestling promotions.

"The Red Queen X Queen of (Spades emoji)," Baszler wrote.

Ronda Rousey issued a WWE SummerSlam challenge to Shayna Baszler

At Money in the Bank, The Queen of Spades turned her back on Ronda Rousey, costing them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The rivalry ignited when Baszler took a stand to assert that she was tired of being in Ronda Rousey's shadow and hated that her former friend was given opportunity after opportunity on her way to WWE.

Baszler has attacked Rousey several times since, leading to hard-hitting brawls on Monday Night RAW. However, on last week's red brand, the UFC Hall of Famer said that the war between the two former teammates would be settled in a showdown at this year's SummerSlam.

WWE is yet to officially declare the bout between Baszler and Rousey, but it will be interesting to see the storyline build-up heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Do you want to see Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.