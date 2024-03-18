Shayna Baszler shares cryptic update following major WWE announcement

WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler has shared a cryptic message today on social media ahead of tomorrow night's edition of the red brand in North Carolina.

The Queen of Spades is currently teaming up with Zoey Stark, and the duo fell short of The Kabuki Warriors last Monday night on the red brand. It was announced yesterday that WWE and GCW are working together, and Shayna Baszler will appear at Bloodsport next month. Baszler reacted to the news by sending a warning ahead of her appearance on April 4.

Baszler took to her Instagram today to share a cryptic message with fans ahead of WWE RAW. The veteran shared an interesting quote followed by her "LimbByLimb catchphrase.

"...and they will all look up and shout 'SAVE US!. And I will look down and whisper, No.'. #LimbByLimb," she wrote.

You can check out Baszler's interesting message in the Instagram post below.

Shayna Baszler reveals she would team up with returning WWE star

Shayna Baszler has shared that she would be willing to team up with a member of Damage CTRL.

In an exclusive interview last summer ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, the veteran was asked if she would ever want to team up with Dakota Kai. Baszler said she would be willing to do so if the opportunity ever came to be and joked that she has beaten up Kai many times in the past.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, then yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted," she said.

Shayna Baszler has had an impressive career in WWE so far but had more success as a singles star while performing in NXT. She could be a natural fit in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and become a regular with the promotion.

It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for the veteran at the biggest show of the year next month in Philadelphia or if the former Women's Tag Team Champion is off of the card entirely.