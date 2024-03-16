Shayna Baszler breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE RAW star Shayna Baszler has taken to social media today to break her silence following a major announcement. The Queen of Spades is in a tag team with Zoey Stark on the red brand.

Stark and Baszler lost to The Kabuki Warriors this past Monday in their title match. Earlier today, it was announced that the veteran will be making her GCW debut next month. She will be in action at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event on April 4.

"Breaking. WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler will make her GCW debut on Thursday, April 4th at JOSH BARNETT'S BLOODSPORT during The @collective2024 in Philadelphia! Tickets are sold out!"

Expand Tweet

Baszler reacted to the news on social media and noted that she was molded by Bloodsport.

"You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the gene seed of the Warmaster himself..... BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! #LimbByLimb," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Shayna Baszler jokes that she was offended that she wasn't invited on a new WWE show

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have launched their reality TV show titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez on Hulu. Shayna Baszler has been on reality shows in the past and recently joked that she was offended not to be a part of the new project.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae last month, the former champion said she was upset not to be invited on the show. The RAW star added that she might show up anyway and fans will have to watch to find out.

"It's kind of crazy. You know, I have been on a reality show or two myself, so it would be interesting to see the similarities. You know, I'm a little offended that I was not invited to go do something fun to be honest. But we will see, we will see. Maybe I will pop in there this season. You've got to tune in I guess," [0:33 onwards].

You can check out the interview below:

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Only time will tell if the company has anything planned for Shayna Baszler at the biggest show of the year next month.

Poll : Do you think Shayna Baszler is under-utilized in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion